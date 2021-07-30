Research Analysts Set Expectations for CGI Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:GIB)

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CGI in a report released on Wednesday, July 28th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse expects that the technology company will earn $1.00 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on GIB. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of CGI from C$124.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on CGI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on CGI from C$121.00 to C$128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities boosted their price target on CGI from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, CIBC raised CGI from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.27.

CGI stock opened at $90.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. CGI has a one year low of $60.58 and a one year high of $92.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.63. The company has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.05.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.29. CGI had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 9.95%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of CGI during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in CGI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in CGI by 15.3% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of CGI by 19.4% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CGI during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. 51.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CGI Company Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

