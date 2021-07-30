Research Analysts Set Expectations for First Bank’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FRBA)

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) – Equities research analysts at Boenning Scattergood raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for First Bank in a report released on Tuesday, July 27th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.60 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.35.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. First Bank had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.02%.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FRBA. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Bank in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet raised shares of First Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

First Bank stock opened at $13.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. First Bank has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $14.41. The company has a market capitalization of $251.01 million, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.97.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRBA. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in First Bank by 310.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,158 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in First Bank by 85.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,651 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in First Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in First Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. 44.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. First Bank’s payout ratio is 12.37%.

About First Bank

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

