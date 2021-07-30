Research Analysts Set Expectations for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:IART)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Integra LifeSciences in a report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone now anticipates that the life sciences company will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.74. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Integra LifeSciences’ FY2021 earnings at $3.01 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.52 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.97 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.49 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.11 EPS.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 15.63%.

Several other research analysts have also commented on IART. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.36.

IART opened at $71.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Integra LifeSciences has a 12 month low of $42.12 and a 12 month high of $77.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Integra LifeSciences during the first quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 2,703.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 5,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $400,125.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,415 shares in the company, valued at $781,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

