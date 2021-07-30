Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.72, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Resolute Forest Products had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 16.91%.

Shares of NYSE:RFP traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.94. The stock had a trading volume of 699,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,845. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $944.35 million, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 3.13. Resolute Forest Products has a fifty-two week low of $2.86 and a fifty-two week high of $17.65.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RFP. TD Securities raised shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Scotiabank raised shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Resolute Forest Products from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.19.

In related news, SVP Daniel Ouellet sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total transaction of $67,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 100,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,672.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Resolute Forest Products Company Profile

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

