Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 75,038 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,429,957 shares.The stock last traded at $68.06 and had previously closed at $64.90.

Several brokerages recently commented on QSR. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Sunday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Restaurant Brands International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.78.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.18, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 22nd. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.43%.

In other news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 8,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $621,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 175,722 shares in the company, valued at $12,300,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel S. Schwartz sold 281,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.40, for a total transaction of $19,227,308.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,602.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 407,836 shares of company stock valued at $27,899,495. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,511,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 14.1% in the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 12,395,006 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $804,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,724 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 72.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,850,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $185,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,600 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 246.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 636,312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,360,000 after purchasing an additional 452,513 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 7.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,783,698 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $472,702,000 after acquiring an additional 417,293 shares during the last quarter. 78.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile (NYSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

Featured Article: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.