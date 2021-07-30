Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 356,000 shares, a growth of 58.2% from the June 30th total of 225,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 144,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several analysts have weighed in on RVI shares. TheStreet raised Retail Value from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Retail Value from $23.50 to $26.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Retail Value from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

NYSE RVI traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.44. The stock had a trading volume of 86,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,129. The firm has a market cap of $515.27 million, a PE ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.32. Retail Value has a 1 year low of $11.15 and a 1 year high of $25.15.

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $41.46 million during the quarter. Retail Value had a negative net margin of 48.03% and a negative return on equity of 12.10%. On average, research analysts expect that Retail Value will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Silver Point Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Retail Value during the 1st quarter valued at $22,074,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Retail Value by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 134,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 6,832 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Retail Value by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 281,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after acquiring an additional 9,986 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Retail Value by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 367,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,872,000 after acquiring an additional 40,538 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Retail Value during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.97% of the company’s stock.

Retail Value Company Profile

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol ÂRVIÂ on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

