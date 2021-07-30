Reviewing BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) & AON (NYSE:AON)

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) and AON (NYSE:AON) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

Get BRP Group alerts:

This table compares BRP Group and AON’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BRP Group $137.84 million 18.87 -$8.65 million $0.20 135.20 AON $11.07 billion 5.38 $1.97 billion $9.81 26.89

AON has higher revenue and earnings than BRP Group. AON is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BRP Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares BRP Group and AON’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BRP Group -6.75% 6.96% 3.80% AON 18.55% 62.86% 7.51%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.8% of BRP Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.1% of AON shares are held by institutional investors. 35.9% of BRP Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of AON shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for BRP Group and AON, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BRP Group 0 2 6 0 2.75 AON 0 4 3 0 2.43

BRP Group presently has a consensus target price of $34.71, suggesting a potential upside of 28.38%. AON has a consensus target price of $249.72, suggesting a potential downside of 5.33%. Given BRP Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BRP Group is more favorable than AON.

Risk & Volatility

BRP Group has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AON has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AON beats BRP Group on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

BRP Group Company Profile

BRP Group, Inc. markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families. The Specialty segment operates as a wholesale co-brokerage platform that delivers programs requiring underwriting and placement services. The MainStreet segment offers personal insurance, commercial insurance, and life and health solutions to individuals and businesses in their communities. The Medicare segment provides consultation for government assistance programs and solutions to seniors and individuals through a network of agents. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges. The company also provides treaty and facultative reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities, capital raising, strategic advice, restructuring, and mergers and acquisitions services; and corporate finance advisory services and capital markets solutions products. In addition, it offers strategic design consulting services on their retirement programs, actuarial services, and risk management services; advice services on developing and maintaining investment programs across a range of plan types, including defined benefit plans, defined contribution plans, endowments, and foundations for public and private companies, and other institutions; and advice and solutions that help clients in accelerating business outcomes by enhancing the performance of their people, including assessment and optimized deployment, as well as the design, alignment, and benchmarking of compensation to business strategy and performance outcomes. Further, the company develops, markets, and administers customized insurance programs and specialty market solutions for organizations, and their members or affiliates; operates the Global Risk Insight Platform, which provides data, analytics, engagement, and consulting services; offers CoverWallet, a digital insurance platform for small- and medium-sized businesses; and provides ReView that provides advisory, analysis, and benchmarking services to help reinsurers. Aon plc was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.