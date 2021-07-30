Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,954 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Revolve Group were worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVLV. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in Revolve Group by 720.3% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,299,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,938 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Revolve Group during the 4th quarter worth $22,934,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Revolve Group by 2,756.8% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 575,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,857,000 after purchasing an additional 555,350 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in Revolve Group by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,215,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,624,000 after purchasing an additional 505,460 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Revolve Group by 227.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 714,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,275,000 after purchasing an additional 496,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Revolve Group news, CFO Jesse Timmermans sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total value of $5,099,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,830 shares in the company, valued at $246,281.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $10,192,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,720,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,831,376 shares of company stock worth $105,868,967. 51.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RVLV opened at $69.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 2.66. Revolve Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.69 and a fifty-two week high of $73.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.12.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $178.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.28 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 36.19%. Revolve Group’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RVLV shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Revolve Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

