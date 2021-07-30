Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) Given “Neutral” Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXEEY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rexel in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a $21.78 price objective on shares of Rexel and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rexel in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rexel in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rexel in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.78.

OTCMKTS:RXEEY traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.53. 5,002 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,333. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.05. Rexel has a 12-month low of $11.26 and a 12-month high of $22.59.

Rexel SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of electrical products and services for the residential, commercial, and industrial energy markets worldwide. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, and switches and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.

