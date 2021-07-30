Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXEEY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised Rexel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rexel in a research note on Monday, April 26th. AlphaValue upgraded Rexel to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $21.78 target price on Rexel and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rexel in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.78.

Shares of OTCMKTS RXEEY traded up $1.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.53. The company had a trading volume of 5,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333. Rexel has a twelve month low of $11.26 and a twelve month high of $22.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.05.

Rexel SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of electrical products and services for the residential, commercial, and industrial energy markets worldwide. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, and switches and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.

