Rexel’s (RXEEY) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXEEY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $21.78 price target on shares of Rexel and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. raised shares of Rexel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rexel in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rexel in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rexel in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.78.

RXEEY stock traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.53. The company had a trading volume of 5,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333. Rexel has a 12 month low of $11.26 and a 12 month high of $22.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.05.

Rexel SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of electrical products and services for the residential, commercial, and industrial energy markets worldwide. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, and switches and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.

