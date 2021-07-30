RH (NYSE:RH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $972.26 Million

Analysts expect RH (NYSE:RH) to announce sales of $972.26 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for RH’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $978.10 million and the lowest is $966.54 million. RH reported sales of $709.69 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 37%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 8th.

On average, analysts expect that RH will report full year sales of $3.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.65 billion to $3.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.60 billion to $3.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for RH.

Get RH alerts:

RH (NYSE:RH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.69. RH had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 156.85%. The business had revenue of $860.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on RH from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on RH from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of RH in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of RH from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $660.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $670.31.

Shares of NYSE:RH opened at $669.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.36, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $665.51. RH has a 1 year low of $281.70 and a 1 year high of $733.05.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RH. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RH by 6.3% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in RH during the second quarter valued at $204,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in RH by 1.0% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in RH by 10.6% during the second quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in RH by 7.2% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Read More: Street Name

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RH (RH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.