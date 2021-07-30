RING X PLATFORM Tops One Day Trading Volume of $132,566.00 (RINGX)

RING X PLATFORM (CURRENCY:RINGX) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 30th. One RING X PLATFORM coin can currently be bought for $0.0141 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, RING X PLATFORM has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. RING X PLATFORM has a total market capitalization of $3.89 million and approximately $132,566.00 worth of RING X PLATFORM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

RING X PLATFORM Profile

RING X PLATFORM (CRYPTO:RINGX) is a coin. Its launch date was April 30th, 2020. RING X PLATFORM’s total supply is 404,745,194 coins and its circulating supply is 276,624,009 coins. RING X PLATFORM’s official Twitter account is @PlatformRing . The official website for RING X PLATFORM is ringx.io . The official message board for RING X PLATFORM is medium.com/@ringplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “RINGX Platform aims to create a block-chain-based mileage integrated ecosystem by integrating various mileage service into block-chain technology and establishing an innovative platform for customers to purchase and consume high qualified content with integrated mileage based on cooperation with various mileage service providers. RINGX token is a utility token issued for the activation of the RINGX Platform. It is a cryptocurrency whose issuance volume is fixed and priced by the market. RINGX Mileage can be purchased with RINGX token in RINGX Platform and RINGX token can be paid as compensation for purchase, evaluation, and sponsorship activities within RINGX Platform. “

