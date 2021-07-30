Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.350-$1.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.61 billion-$1.69 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.51 billion.

RHI opened at $97.35 on Friday. Robert Half International has a 12-month low of $48.29 and a 12-month high of $98.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.17. The company has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.57.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.28. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Robert Half International will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Robert Half International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Robert Half International from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Robert Half International from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Robert Half International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $90.38.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

