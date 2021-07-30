Robert W. Baird Increases LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Price Target to $60.00

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LKQ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist boosted their price objective on LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. LKQ currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.63.

Shares of LKQ opened at $51.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.83. LKQ has a 12-month low of $26.73 and a 12-month high of $52.99.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.38. LKQ had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 6.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LKQ will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total value of $67,387.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,268.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in LKQ by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310,516 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,183,000 after buying an additional 147,592 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in LKQ by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,756,736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,908,000 after buying an additional 344,505 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in LKQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,457,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in LKQ by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 18,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in LKQ by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,541 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

