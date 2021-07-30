Robert W. Baird Raises DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Price Target to $520.00

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its target price raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $460.00 to $520.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.02% from the stock’s current price.

DXCM has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $449.00 to $466.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $438.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of DexCom from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $470.47.

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $456.05 on Friday. DexCom has a 1 year low of $305.63 and a 1 year high of $466.20. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $44.10 billion, a PE ratio of 89.42 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $415.73.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.32. DexCom had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 17.86%. On average, analysts forecast that DexCom will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 2,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.14, for a total value of $1,279,236.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,111,504.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.79, for a total transaction of $229,395.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,603 shares of company stock worth $27,226,014. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in DexCom by 201.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,868,977 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $671,700,000 after buying an additional 1,248,830 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in DexCom in the fourth quarter worth about $283,445,000. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DexCom by 28.2% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,936,502 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,055,349,000 after buying an additional 645,568 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in DexCom by 29.8% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,967,829 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $707,218,000 after buying an additional 451,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in DexCom in the first quarter worth about $91,730,000. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

