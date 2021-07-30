Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The electronics maker reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rogers had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 11.34%. Rogers updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.700-$1.850 EPS.

NYSE ROG traded down $13.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $190.60. 180,015 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,645. Rogers has a 12 month low of $95.69 and a 12 month high of $207.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 52.65 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.68.

ROG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Rogers from $260.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Rogers in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Rogers from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Rogers currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.33.

In other Rogers news, Director Keith Barnes sold 775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.39, for a total transaction of $150,652.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,352.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jay B. Knoll sold 1,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.96, for a total transaction of $226,096.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,864,724.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

