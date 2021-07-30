Rogers (NYSE:ROG) PT Lowered to $233.00

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $260.00 to $233.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.95% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ROG. B. Riley increased their target price on Rogers from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Rogers in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Rogers presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.33.

NYSE:ROG traded down $18.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $185.00. 764 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,921. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 49.72 and a beta of 1.81. Rogers has a 1-year low of $95.69 and a 1-year high of $207.82.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.16). Rogers had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 11.34%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rogers will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Keith Barnes sold 775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.39, for a total value of $150,652.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,352.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jay B. Knoll sold 1,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.96, for a total value of $226,096.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,864,724.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its stake in shares of Rogers by 54.5% during the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 170 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers during the first quarter valued at about $77,000. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

