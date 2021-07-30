Rollins, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share (NYSE:ROL)

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Rollins in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Cortellacci now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.19. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rollins’ FY2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Get Rollins alerts:

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Rollins had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 31.56%.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rollins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of ROL stock opened at $37.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.66. Rollins has a 12-month low of $31.44 and a 12-month high of $43.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.73 and a beta of 0.51.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in Rollins by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rollins by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Rollins by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rollins by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Rollins by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 63,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. 39.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.26%.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.