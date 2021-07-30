Roth Capital Cuts Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Price Target to $4.00

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) had its price objective cut by analysts at Roth Capital from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Roth Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 64.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energous from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

NASDAQ:WATT opened at $2.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $150.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 3.30. Energous has a one year low of $1.71 and a one year high of $7.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.69.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Energous had a negative return on equity of 95.97% and a negative net margin of 7,727.74%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Energous will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Energous news, CFO Brian J. Sereda sold 21,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total value of $58,454.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 280,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,065.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian J. Sereda sold 20,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $51,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 302,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,948 shares of company stock valued at $304,045 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WATT. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Energous by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,471,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,643,000 after purchasing an additional 618,442 shares during the last quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA boosted its holdings in shares of Energous by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 981,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,761,000 after purchasing an additional 113,125 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Energous by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 143,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 58,783 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Energous during the 1st quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Energous by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,446 shares during the last quarter. 13.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a strategic partnership with Xentris Wireless to develop ruggedized products for military applications using the company's radio frequency based charging technology.

