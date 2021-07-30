Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 121,406 Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) by 1,050.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,406 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $5,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,080,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329,123 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 32.4% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 115,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,056,000 after acquiring an additional 28,368 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the first quarter worth about $1,014,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 862,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,150,000 after acquiring an additional 308,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $1,119,000. Institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 13,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $531,540.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marshall Urist sold 14,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total value of $604,780.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,036,001 shares of company stock valued at $44,437,128 over the last three months. Insiders own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

NASDAQ:RPRX opened at $38.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 9.44 and a current ratio of 9.44. The company has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.91. Royalty Pharma plc has a 52-week low of $34.80 and a 52-week high of $53.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.01.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $524.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.61 million. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 44.35%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is presently 42.24%.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

