Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 17,633 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) by 30.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,633 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.29% of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $6,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 880,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,937,000 after purchasing an additional 289,376 shares in the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 683,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,552,000 after purchasing an additional 193,000 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 593,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,105,000 after purchasing an additional 135,941 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 322,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,736,000 after purchasing an additional 84,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 322,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,699,000 after purchasing an additional 76,805 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VGLT opened at $90.31 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $81.32 and a one year high of $104.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.43.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.132 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

