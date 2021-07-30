Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 201,794 Shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 41.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 683,261 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201,794 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.39% of Pitney Bowes worth $5,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PBI. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 183.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PBI opened at $8.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.23, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -421.29 and a beta of 2.71. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.12 and a 52-week high of $15.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.63.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Pitney Bowes had a positive return on equity of 107.74% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The business had revenue of $915.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.82 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Pitney Bowes’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PBI shares. Sidoti upgraded Pitney Bowes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Maxim Group upgraded Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes Inc, a technology company, provides commerce solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments. The Global Ecommerce segment provides domestic parcel services, cross-border solutions, and digital delivery services.

