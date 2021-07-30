Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 30,478 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 28.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,478 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.06% of CF Industries worth $6,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 144.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,703,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $213,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781,524 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 230.3% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 3,055,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $138,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130,000 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 194.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 697,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,664,000 after purchasing an additional 460,407 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,605,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,856,000 after purchasing an additional 424,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,933,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $190,959,000 after purchasing an additional 347,718 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO W Anthony Will sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total transaction of $2,168,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 523,219 shares in the company, valued at $28,368,934.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 32,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total transaction of $1,724,717.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 98,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,224,432.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,025 shares of company stock valued at $6,656,945 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CF stock opened at $47.63 on Friday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.30 and a 1 year high of $57.19. The company has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. CF Industries had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 81.63%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $48.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

