Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) a €60.00 Price Target

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) received a €60.00 ($70.59) price target from investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.23% from the stock’s previous close.

BNP has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €56.70 ($66.71) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €58.26 ($68.55).

Shares of BNP stock opened at €52.07 ($61.26) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €53.68. BNP Paribas has a 52 week low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a 52 week high of €69.17 ($81.38).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

