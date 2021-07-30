Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Price Target to $115.00

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $113.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.04% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Brunswick from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Brunswick in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.87.

Shares of NYSE BC traded up $2.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.57. 2,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 679,877. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.84. Brunswick has a fifty-two week low of $56.50 and a fifty-two week high of $117.62. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.37. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 33.75%. Analysts expect that Brunswick will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark bought a new position in Brunswick in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $0. Somerset Trust Co boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 9,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Brunswick by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Brunswick by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

