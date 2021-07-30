Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Price Target to $16.00

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 94.65% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CVE. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Cenovus Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays raised their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cenovus Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.27.

Shares of NYSE:CVE traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.22. The stock had a trading volume of 72,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,890,136. Cenovus Energy has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $10.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of -29.78 and a beta of 3.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.02.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.18). Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.34% and a negative net margin of 1.76%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 104.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, SCP Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. 50.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

