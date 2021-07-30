Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stock Position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 185,147 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,920 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.07% of DXC Technology worth $5,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DXC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in DXC Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $81,856,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 714.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,387,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,638,000 after buying an additional 2,094,540 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,032,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,592,000 after buying an additional 1,988,804 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 8.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,903,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,390,000 after buying an additional 1,313,271 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 17.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,780,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,226,000 after buying an additional 1,156,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXC opened at $40.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.16. DXC Technology has a twelve month low of $15.64 and a twelve month high of $41.75.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%. As a group, equities analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 1,820 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.20 per share, with a total value of $74,984.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on DXC. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DXC Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.44.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

