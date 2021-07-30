Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Price Target to $136.00

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $124.00 to $136.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.37% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Guggenheim began coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Argus upgraded Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.79.

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $130.31 on Friday. Yum! Brands has a 1 year low of $88.08 and a 1 year high of $130.49. The stock has a market cap of $38.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.84, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.52.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.20. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 19.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Yum! Brands will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $163,482.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,655,808.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 10,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.16, for a total transaction of $1,302,294.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,951,638.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,335 shares of company stock valued at $2,687,364. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

