Royal Bank of Canada Buys 126,160 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) by 195.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,160 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.56% of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF worth $6,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTXR. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 70,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000.

Shares of FTXR stock opened at $32.43 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.58. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a 1 year low of $20.64 and a 1 year high of $35.30.

