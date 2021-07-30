Royal Bank of Canada Decreases Stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 42.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 356,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 259,431 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.17% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $6,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 125.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 7,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOC stock opened at $18.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.69. Physicians Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $16.48 and a twelve month high of $20.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $113.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.62%.

DOC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Physicians Realty Trust Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

