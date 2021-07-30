Royal Bank of Canada Decreases Stake in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its position in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) by 67.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 127,962 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.11% of The Howard Hughes worth $5,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in The Howard Hughes by 1,408.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 280,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,661,000 after acquiring an additional 261,682 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in The Howard Hughes by 27,600.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in The Howard Hughes in the first quarter worth approximately $455,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in The Howard Hughes in the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, 13D Management LLC lifted its stake in The Howard Hughes by 119.2% in the first quarter. 13D Management LLC now owns 106,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,143,000 after acquiring an additional 57,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.25.

Shares of NYSE:HHC opened at $91.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.33 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The Howard Hughes Co. has a twelve month low of $52.20 and a twelve month high of $113.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.77.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $190.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.13 million. The Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 4.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.88) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Howard Hughes Co. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

