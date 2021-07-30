Royal Bank of Canada Grows Position in Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) by 223.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,712 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.80% of Arco Platform worth $6,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new stake in Arco Platform in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,783,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Arco Platform by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 436,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,493,000 after buying an additional 134,431 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Arco Platform by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,048,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,577,000 after buying an additional 127,564 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Arco Platform by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 597,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,148,000 after buying an additional 64,497 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in Arco Platform by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 673,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,072,000 after buying an additional 63,949 shares during the period. 86.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ARCE opened at $29.30 on Friday. Arco Platform Limited has a one year low of $23.19 and a one year high of $50.40. The company has a market cap of $884.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 366.30 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.55.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.53). Arco Platform had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 1.19%. The business had revenue of $60.68 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Arco Platform Limited will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARCE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arco Platform from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Arco Platform from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Arco Platform from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.83.

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

