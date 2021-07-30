Royal Bank of Canada Grows Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 66.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,466 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $5,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 21,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 113,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,978,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $43.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.88. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.19 and a 1 year high of $47.56.

