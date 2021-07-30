Royal Bank of Canada Has $5.66 Million Stock Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC) by 35.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 162,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,741 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF were worth $5,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PTMC. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $304,000.

BATS:PTMC opened at $35.58 on Friday. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $27.10 and a 1-year high of $32.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.45.

