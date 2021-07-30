Royal Bank of Canada Has $6.09 Million Holdings in Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYC)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYC) by 24.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,047 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,384 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 7.77% of Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF worth $6,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPYC. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 56,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 31,769 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,378,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,214,000.

Get Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF alerts:

Shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF stock opened at $31.82 on Friday. Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF has a 52-week low of $23.25 and a 52-week high of $31.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.71.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYC).

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.