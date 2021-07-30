Royal Bank of Canada Has $6.11 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.31% of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF worth $6,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 585.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 240.2% in the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,136,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $179,896,000 after buying an additional 1,508,241 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 52,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,430,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $376,000.

PKW opened at $90.94 on Friday. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $57.64 and a 12-month high of $93.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.186 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%.

About Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

