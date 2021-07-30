Royal Bank of Canada Has $6.20 Million Stock Holdings in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 740,928 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,905 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.58% of Celestica worth $6,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CLS. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 102,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 19,443 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica in the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 15,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,681,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,639,000 after acquiring an additional 423,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 775,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,259,000 after acquiring an additional 11,899 shares in the last quarter. 61.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.43.

Shares of NYSE:CLS opened at $8.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.77. Celestica Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.77 and a 12-month high of $9.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.07.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. Celestica had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 1.31%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Celestica Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celestica Profile

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

