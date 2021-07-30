Royal Bank of Canada Increases Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Price Target to $112.00

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $104.00 to $112.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.07% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

TRI has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC upped their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Thomson Reuters presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.60.

TRI opened at $105.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Thomson Reuters has a 12 month low of $68.60 and a 12 month high of $105.90.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 98.69%. Thomson Reuters’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,247,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 70.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 26,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 10,850 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Thomson Reuters by 126.0% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 114,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,052,000 after acquiring an additional 63,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Thomson Reuters by 7.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 827,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,474,000 after acquiring an additional 58,665 shares during the last quarter. 21.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

