Royal Bank of Canada Increases Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target to $248.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its target price lifted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $246.00 to $248.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on VRTX. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $252.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $277.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $254.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $358.00 to $307.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.25.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX traded up $2.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $202.83. 43,425 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,090,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.24. The company has a market cap of $52.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $200.61. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $185.32 and a 1 year high of $283.45.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.06% and a return on equity of 29.61%. On average, research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $117,216.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,955.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 960 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.43, for a total value of $209,692.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,068 shares in the company, valued at $7,659,903.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 89.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

