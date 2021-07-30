Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 2,737 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.09% of Boyd Gaming worth $6,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,436,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,376,000 after buying an additional 198,237 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,246,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,350,000 after buying an additional 184,493 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 6.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,420,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,739,000 after buying an additional 84,054 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 8.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,346,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,369,000 after buying an additional 104,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,080,000. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Keith Smith sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total transaction of $4,566,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,326,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,785,203.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 30,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total value of $2,017,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,552,399. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,068 shares of company stock valued at $8,170,806. 27.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BYD opened at $57.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.59. Boyd Gaming Co. has a twelve month low of $23.19 and a twelve month high of $71.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.88.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $893.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.82 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 5.11%. Boyd Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was up 344.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.98) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BYD shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Boyd Gaming from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Wednesday. Truist raised their target price on Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.38.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

