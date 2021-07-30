Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 450 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.05% of Vail Resorts worth $6,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Vail Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vail Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 387.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vail Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Vail Resorts news, Chairman Robert A. Katz sold 91,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.76, for a total value of $29,492,843.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 322,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,876,354.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Kirsten A. Lynch sold 6,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.46, for a total transaction of $2,032,998.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 36,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,732,040.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 100,497 shares of company stock valued at $32,322,138. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MTN stock opened at $307.78 on Friday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.62 and a 12 month high of $338.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $320.15. The stock has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 113.99 and a beta of 1.30.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $6.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $889.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.82 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 7.40%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $359.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $373.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.42.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

