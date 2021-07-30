Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 59,345 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 255.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,593 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,345 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.09% of YETI worth $5,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in YETI by 217.6% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,461,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,377 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in YETI by 831.3% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,933,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,480 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in YETI by 9.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,299,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,818,000 after purchasing an additional 110,612 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in YETI by 16.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,297,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,711,000 after purchasing an additional 181,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in YETI by 22.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,200,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,686,000 after purchasing an additional 223,250 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE YETI opened at $96.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.09 and a 12-month high of $98.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 2.63.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. YETI had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 71.70%. The business had revenue of $247.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.34, for a total transaction of $2,308,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 125,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.93, for a total transaction of $10,923,015.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 340,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,629,742.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 209,577 shares of company stock valued at $18,314,362. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of YETI from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of YETI from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of YETI in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of YETI in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of YETI from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.68.

YETI Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

