Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 77,849 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) by 470.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,849 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.54% of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF worth $6,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the first quarter worth $39,251,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,271,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,465,000 after purchasing an additional 18,826 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 836,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,675,000 after purchasing an additional 17,388 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the first quarter worth $1,137,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,234,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,200,000 after purchasing an additional 14,915 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IPAC opened at $66.45 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 1 year low of $52.30 and a 1 year high of $69.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.98.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.