Royal Bank of Canada Raises Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Price Target to $22.00

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) had its price target upped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $21.00 to $22.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.11% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ARCC. Wedbush boosted their price target on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.98. The company had a trading volume of 7,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,158,147. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.19. Ares Capital has a 1-year low of $13.15 and a 1-year high of $20.46.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The investment management company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.10. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 95.89%. On average, analysts expect that Ares Capital will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 14.5% during the third quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 15,808 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 27.5% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,195 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 3,710 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 397.0% during the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 144,290 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after buying an additional 115,260 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the first quarter worth $1,071,000. Finally, Gillson Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the first quarter worth $2,009,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

