Royal Bank of Canada Raises Position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,728 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.46% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $6,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WESCAP Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 21,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after buying an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $8,052,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,205,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 42,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,222,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWC opened at $145.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $149.44. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $86.03 and a 52-week high of $159.56.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

