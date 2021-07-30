Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Sector Perform” Rating for Diageo (NYSE:DEO)

Diageo (NYSE:DEO)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.12.

DEO traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $198.28. The stock had a trading volume of 10,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,339. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $192.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.77. Diageo has a 1 year low of $127.12 and a 1 year high of $198.59.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its stake in Diageo by 25.5% in the first quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 227,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,500,000 after acquiring an additional 46,197 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Diageo by 42.0% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Diageo by 208.8% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 12,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 8,727 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its stake in Diageo by 5.2% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 181,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,808,000 after acquiring an additional 9,024 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in Diageo by 5.6% in the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 29,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. 10.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

