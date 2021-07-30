Royal Bank of Canada Reduces Position in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its holdings in shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,481 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 10,831 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.25% of Cryoport worth $5,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,681 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,546 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,895 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,027 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,742 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CYRX stock opened at $61.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -32.75 and a beta of 0.89. Cryoport, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.64 and a 52 week high of $84.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 10.78 and a current ratio of 11.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.30.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.08. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 26.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 443.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Cryoport from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cryoport presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.89.

In related news, CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $2,701,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,318,360.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Freeze Parent L.P. Blackstone sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $30,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 796,760 shares of company stock worth $47,611,256. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities are maintained throughout the shipping cycle; and Cryoport Express Advanced Therapy Shippers that provides verification processes to biopharma companies.

