Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $6.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 152.10% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ADVM. Lifesci Capital downgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $23.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.64.

Shares of ADVM stock opened at $2.38 on Friday. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 52-week low of $2.26 and a 52-week high of $19.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.37. The company has a market cap of $233.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.20.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.46 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 349.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,904 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

