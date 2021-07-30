Royal Bank of Canada Sells 164,326 Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 65.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 164,326 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.09% of Stericycle worth $5,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SRCL. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Stericycle by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,600,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $580,596,000 after purchasing an additional 308,889 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Stericycle by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,695,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $519,541,000 after purchasing an additional 253,984 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Stericycle by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,741,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,571,000 after purchasing an additional 362,393 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Stericycle by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,628,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,960,000 after purchasing an additional 274,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its holdings in Stericycle by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,426,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,817,000 after purchasing an additional 562,107 shares in the last quarter. 96.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Stephen Cory White sold 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $98,300.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,414 shares in the company, valued at $170,718.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SRCL stock opened at $70.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -542.80, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.01. Stericycle, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.41 and a 12-month high of $79.97.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $668.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.17 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Stericycle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Stericycle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.33.

Stericycle Profile

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

